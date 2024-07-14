New consciousness rising as African youths take govts to task

…demand for good governance reverberates across continent

A seismic shift is underway across the African continent as a youthful generation demands accountability and good governance from their leaders.

The recent protests in Kenya, echoing similar sentiments in other nations, underscore a growing disillusionment with the status quo.

These uprisings, characterised by courage and resilience, offer valuable lessons for Nigeria and other African countries grappling with similar challenges.

With one of the world’s youngest populations, Africa has a large number of people under the age of 25. While this demographic structure offers opportunities for a vibrant workforce, it also poses challenges in terms of education, employment, and the necessity for robust social and economic policies to harness the youth demographic.

The growing African young population is dissatisfied with the economic and social inequalities beclouding the future and the government’s perceived indifference to these plights, forcing them to challenge the status quo.

“African youth are connected to the world. They see how other countries, outside Africa, help their young people with good policies in areas like the economy, technology, education, and business. But in Africa, these policies often do no support young people, which makes them angry and frustrated,” Tijani Oluwatosin, a public affairs analyst, said in a conversation with BusinessDaySunday.

In recent times, four democratic countries, including Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic, fell into hands of coup plotters, gaining support from the young population who perceived them as messiahs.

In Kenya, the youth-led protests against the Finance Bill 2024 highlighted the deep-seated frustrations over economic policies that disproportionately affect the working class and young people.

The proposed bill aimed to raise revenue by increasing taxes on essential goods and services, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis.

The anti-government demonstrations, termed ‘Gen-Z Protest’, was fuelled by young people below the age of 25.

Despite the government’s attempts to suppress the protests with the use of force, the demonstrators remained resolute, leading to huge concessions from President William Ruto.

Nigeria, like Kenya, faces significant challenges related to poverty, economic hardship, and poor governance.

The rising cost of living and food scarcity have exacerbated the plight of many Nigerians, leading to growing discontent with the federal government’s policies.

Harsh economic conditions, insecurity, mass unemployment, food inflation, among others are major challenges facing the country. Prices of food, energy and basic commodities such as fuel have tripled in the last one year.

Nigeria is currently contending with a record high inflation rate at 33.95 percent in May 2024 due to the two-time devaluation of the naira and removal of petrol subsidy.

The inflationary trends have raised Nigeria’s interest rates by a combined 750 basis points from 18.75 percent last July to 26.25 percent in May as the central bank continues to deploy monetary tools to restore the battered economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said food inflation rose to 40.66 percent in May, compared to the 24.82 percent reported in the same month last year — indicating an increase of 15.84 percent points.

The bureau said semovita, oatflake, yam flour pre-package, garri, bean, etc (which are under bread and cereals class), Irish potatoes, yam, water yam, etc (under potatoes, yam and other tubers class), contributed to the year-on-year increase in the food inflation rate.

Other contributors are palm oil, vegetable oil, etc (under oil and fat), stockfish, mudfish, crayfish, etc (under fish class), beef head, chicken-live, pork head, and bush meat (under meat class).

According to the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition World report, the number of Nigerians who are food insecure has increased by 133 percent in three years. It jumped from 63.8 million people between 2014 and 2016 to 148.7 million people between 2020 and 2022.

Many citizens continue to grapple with poverty, as highlighted by the World Bank’s report indicating that 14.2 million Nigerians fell below the poverty line in 2023. The report attributed this increase to sluggish economic growth and rising inflation, emphasising the challenges faced by Africa’s largest economy.

Nigeria boasts a youthful population that constitutes over 70% of its citizens, presenting immense potential for economic growth and development. This demographic dividend, however, is increasingly overshadowed by the pressing issue of youth unemployment.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics paints a concerning picture. The unemployment rate among Nigerian youth surged to 17.3% in Q3 2023, marking a huge increase from the previous quarter.

The huge unemployment rate, coupled with the scorching economic hardship, is creating an army of disenchanted youths in Nigeria’s system.

“I’m tired of everything in this country. The government has failed completely,” Adewale, an unemployed graduate, lamented. “The only solution is revolution,” he concluded.

“Nigeria is after my life, I’m seeking every means to leave this country,” another young graduate said on the condition of anonymity.

With the increasing number of dissatisfied youths roaming the streets, Nigeria might be flirting with the largest social unrest worse than Kenya or the October 2020 #EndSARS protest if the situation is not arrested in a short time.

“The recent youth-led protests in Kenya serve as a stark warning to Nigerian leaders. It’s clear that young people are no longer passive participants in governance.

“Their demands for responsive and inclusive leadership cannot be ignored. Nigeria must understand that failing to address the aspirations of its youth could lead to social unrest,” Oluwatosin, earlier quoted, said.

“The government should implement policies that directly address the needs and aspirations of young Nigerians. This includes creating an environment that fosters entrepreneurship, job creation, and access to quality education. Policies should be designed to empower young people and provide them with opportunities to thrive.

“Government officials must lead by example, demonstrating integrity and accountability. Reducing extravagant spending and focusing on public welfare will build trust and reduce the likelihood of public unrest,” the political scientist added.