New Port commissioner of police in eastern ports, Muazu Mohammed

A new Commissioner of Police, Eastern Ports Command, Muazu Mohammed (psc+), has assumed duty at the Command headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mohammed took over from Jimoh Moshood who has been redeployed to the Lagos State Command as Commissioner of Police.

Mohammed is the 15th Commissioner of Police since the establishment of the Eastern Ports Command. The new CP before his redeployment to the Eastern Ports Command was the Director of Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU) at the Police Staff College Jos, Plateau State.

He holds degrees and post graduate diplomas from the Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto, Sokoto State Nigeria. Muazu told reporters on arrival that his mission at the Eastern Ports Command which is comprised of Warri Port in Delta State, Port Harcourt River Port, Onne Port also in Rivers State, and Calabar Port in Cross Rivers State that he is going to improve on the security situation on ground.

He explained that the target is to place the Eastern Ports Command as one of the best destinations in doing business (Security wise) in Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police however solicited for cooperation of all relevant stakeholders in order to carry out the vision effectively.

Muazu has worked in the six geo political zones of the Country including Rivers State Police Command where he served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, operations. He is happily married with Children.

