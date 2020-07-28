New board to bolster LSSTF for improved security, business prosperity

The new board of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has pledged to reinvigorate the fund to further improve security of lives and property in Nigeria’s biggest economic state.

The 11-man board was inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on July 21, 2020, with Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti as chairman.

Chair of the board, Durosinmi-Etti, who spoke on his plans for the LSSTF, said that the new board would build on the successes of its predecessors to advance the protection of lives, property, and business prosperity of Lagos.

He also pledged to actualise the vision that would position the commercial city to efficiently deploy cutting-edge thinking and technology to prevent crime and criminality.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had during the swearing in of the board members assured his administration’s support, stressing that the LSSTF over the years has helped in strengthening the operational capacities of various security agencies in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the contributions of corporate organisations, which has made the fund a model for other states and at the national level. He commended the past board of trustees of the LSSTF for their service, adding the new board members were carefully selected as accomplished individuals with a strong desire for a prosperous Lagos.

Abdurrazaq Balogun, the executive secretary of the LSSTF, in recognising the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy, said “security remains a cardinal requirement to aid in revamping the economy,” and expressed the optimism that the private sector would continue to make voluntary contribution to the fund.

Other members of the new board include Segun Agbaje, Adesola Adeduntan, Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Rted DIG), Ayo Ogunsan, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Niyi Adewunmi, Emeka Onwuka, Tayo Ayinde, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, and Abdurrazaq Balogun, who is the executive secretary/CEO of the fund.