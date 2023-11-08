Net-works business summit targets innovative solutions for business growth

The Net-Works Business Club, a business community initiative has concluded arrangement for its Economic Business Summit where business leaders will discuss innovative solutions that will help businesses thrive amid the current economic situation of the country.

Read also: Business Summit 2023: BusyBee to discuss importance of tech in event management

According to the organisers, the summit themed, ’Economic Recovery, Strategies for Growth and Sustainability, the way forward for Nigeria’ is scheduled to be held at Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ernest Ebi, chairman, Network Business Club said, “The summit promises to chart the course for Nigeria’s economic future and foster collaboration between the private sector and the government in a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s economic landscape. It’s a forum to explore innovative solutions, foster collaboration, and chart a course for economic rejuvenation.

“In these challenging times, the synergy between government and industry is paramount. It’s not just about understanding government policies and plans; it’s about aligning with the immediate and long-term vision that will shape Nigeria’s economic landscape.”

However, the event will bring elite business leaders, industry titans, and key decision-makers together to discuss innovative solutions to business growth.

Attendees expected at the summit according to the organisers include MD/CEOs, Executive Directors, and other C-Suite Executives, along with Captains of Industries, Members of the Diplomatic Communities, leaders of Public Sector Enterprises, influential opinion shapers, and visionary owners of medium-sized and large businesses spanning various sectors.

Read also: Imo Commissioner commends community for organising business summit

Ebi added that the event is about setting the stage for a more robust, prosperous, and sustainable future. “As Nigeria seeks to reinvent and reposition its economic landscape, it’s imperative that these influential voices come together. The government seeks to share its vision, and industry leaders must grasp it. In unity, they can build a resilient economy that benefits all.”