NESG calls for application for the 2020 Bridge Fellowship programme

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), in conjunction with LEAP Africa, a non-profit organization focused on youth leadership development in Nigeria, has called for applications for its 2020 Bridge Fellowship programme for mid-level professionals.

The NESG Bridge Fellowship is designed to inspire and equip a new generation of young visionary Nigerian leaders with requisite skills to carry out policy-oriented research and advocacy for national transformation across various sectors.

The programme will admit 30 mid-level professionals between age 22 and 35 who have demonstrated interest in research, public policy, community development, social work, business and social entrepreneurship.

These professionals would be drawn from the academia, private and public development sectors and across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. They would go through a stringent selection process with 2 levels of review where the review panelists will assess their applications, curriculum vitae (CV) and written essays.

Yinka Iyinolakan, head, corporate communications, NESG said the applicants will be selected based on merit, adding that successful applicants will go through rigorous and engaging capacity development process where they will contribute to knowledge and policy at the National level.

“The selected Bridge Fellows will be matched to the Policy Commissions of the NESG to function in the areas of Policy, Research and Leadership and will also be required to carry out a social change project,” he said.

The NESG Bridge Fellowship was initiated in the year 2019 by the Board of Directors to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#25).

Operating on merit, the fellowship is jointly designed and administered by the NESG and LEAP Africa.