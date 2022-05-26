NEPC moves to tackle export supply chain constraints

Heads of federal agencies connected with export promotion activities in the South-South were brought together in Port Harcourt by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to tackle export supply chain problems.

The problems are said to hinder smooth operation of the newly introduced Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) scheme to facilitate export business.

The CEO of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, while giving remarks at the conference said it was for inter-agency partners, export-facilitating/regulatory agencies, DEW operators, and exporters.

He said it is a culmination of series of activities geared at proffering practical solutions to the supply chain constraints encountered by exporters.

The CEO who was represented by the South-South Zonal Coordinator, Joe Itah, said Nigeria has been unable to convert its huge advantage in production of many primary agricultural produce to competitive advantage in the global market place as a result of supply chain constraints.

He named the challenges as increase in freight costs, insufficient/inappropriate storage facilities, logistics, documentation, port congestion, and changing consumer attitudes which he said affect timely delivery of exportable products to buyers and importers.

These also form obstacles in complying with export orders, and that the ability to resolve them would address supply chain gaps in the export value chain and increase non-oil export volume/value by up to 30 per cent as projected by the International Trade Center (ITC).”

Yakusak said NEPC has adopted the mantra, ‘Export for Survival”, saying this is geared at repositioning the non-oil export sector as the economic driver of the nation. “The mantra can only be actualized if we properly address export-related supply chain constraints. This necessitated the introduction of the Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) initiative.”

The operationalisation of DEW, he stated, would reduce cost of doing business for the teeming exporting companies, being a one-stop Transit Facility/Terminal where pre-shipment activities including packaging/labeling, aggregation, fumigation, pre-shipment inspection, and mandatory certification of export-designated consignments are conducted in preparation for ultimate transportation to the ports prior to eventual shipment to export destinations.

The CEO said a dedicated logo and technology have been developed for ease of identification, authentication of processes and guarantee of visibility to make the DEW easy. The rest would be a function of inter-agency synergy.

He said nine DEW operators nationwide have been carefully selected based on technical competence.

“The 7th National Action Plan Agro-Export Reforms (NAP 7.0) championed by the Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC) under Nigeria’s Vice President has also given directives that the DEW project be accorded priority status.”

Afolabi Temple, one of the resource persons who made presentation on ‘National Action Plan 7.0’ threw light on Roles of NEPC; Supply chain (storage logistics); Concept of DEW as Once-stop facility/terminal for products, aggregation, packaging, labeling pre-shipment, inspection, fumigation, documentation, and mandatory certification export designated goods preparatory for export.

Funke Ilorin from the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) said the NPA is willing to collaborate with other agencies in making exportation in Nigeria easy and accessible, saying Nigeria is looking for a way to diversify its economy.

Abubakar Ahmed representing the Customs made it clear that no fees are charged for export goods but cautioned exporters to prepare for documentation, certification, and verification. He encouraged the youth to go into agro-processing and export business for huge revenue instead of violence and robbery.

Cajetan Agu, Director, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), said the Council has huge roles to play in DEW such as registering all DEW operators as regulated service providers; liaising with other agencies to develop SOP for DEW operations; and to provide guidelines for tariff setting for DEW operators.

Ebenezer Idachaba of the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) expressed happiness in seeing huge involvement of women and youths in export business. He encouraged people to go into agric because oil is failing, adding that adequate training was needed to prepare people in non-oil exports and businesses.