NEPC, ICRITR boost exports, conduct training for traders, exporters in Anambra

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in conjunction with the International Centre for Regional Integration and Trade Research (ICRITR) on Tuesday organised a day training for traders and exporters in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The training was held at Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) office, Onitsha with the theme “Formalizing Nigeria’s Informal Cross Border Trade Through AFCFTA”

Ngozi Egbuna, Profeasor and Director of ICRITR, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka introduced AfCFTA, while stressing the need to formalise with the informal cross border trade.

She explained that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) encompassed most African countries, stating that the body was established in 2018 by the African Continental free trade agreement.

Egbuna reminded participants that there is nothing produced in Nigeria that has no export value, emphasising that Nigerians need to export everything through the aide of AfCFTA.

Peter Udom, Anambra State Coordinator of NEPC, said that the establishment is a Federal Agency responsible for the promotion, development and diversification of non oil exports, noting that the vision of NEPC is to make the world a market place for Nigerian non-oil products.

Ossai Ifeoma, a participant and Chief Executive Officer of Marbel Ifeoma Asogwa (MIFAS Farms Ltd), urged traders and home products producers to embrace export if they could package their products very well.

Humphrey Anuna, ASMATA President-General expressed gratitude to the organizers of the programme, describing it as a welcomed development to improve trade and industry in the Anambra State.

