NEMA urges states to prepare for imminent floods amidst rising water levels

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a warning to states in the central and southern regions of Nigeria, advising them to prepare for potential flooding due to rising water levels in Rivers Benue and Niger.

The agency’s alert is aimed at state and local authorities, urging immediate preventive actions to mitigate the risks of flooding and minimize the loss of lives, displacement of communities, and damage to property and infrastructure.

In a statement signed by Manzo Ezekiel, Head, of Press Unit, NEMA, The agency identified Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Imo, Rivers, and Bayelsa as the states most likely to experience significant flooding in the coming weeks.

“The advice has become imperative to alert the State, Local Government Authorities and communities to take necessary actions to mitigate against the risk of flooding and avoid the scale of losses recorded so far in areas that have been impacted, including loss of lives, displacement of communities, and significant damage to property and infrastructures. Specifically, the states that are highly probable to be affected in the next few weeks to come are Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa,”

The agency stressed the need for urgent measures, such as clearing blocked drainages, constructing temporary flood barriers, and evacuating residents from flood-prone areas to safer, higher grounds.

The agency also emphasized the importance of staying informed through weather updates and flood warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to avoid crossing flooded zones and cooperate with local emergency services in evacuating to safe locations.

Zubaida Umar, Director-General, of NEMA, highlighted the critical need for early action and vigilance, stating, “We urge all residents, especially in vulnerable areas, to heed our warnings and take immediate preventive measures to safeguard lives and property. Preparedness is key in reducing the impact of flooding,”

In response to the predicted disaster, the agency has activated its zonal, territorial, and operational offices across the country.

These offices, located in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Minna, Jos, Enugu, and other major cities, are working closely with state emergency management agencies (SEMAs) to conduct rescue operations and assess the situation. NEMA has also deployed Search and Rescue officers to the affected states, coordinating efforts with local stakeholders.

Umar added that as part of ongoing efforts, NEMA has been conducting rapid assessments to determine the needs of impacted communities and mobilizing support. In addition, he said the agency has been carrying out sensitization and awareness campaigns to alert the public about the predicted flooding.

In her recent visit to Anambra State, Umar engaged with the Deputy Governor, religious leaders, and community representatives to discuss flood mitigation measures, noting that the state frequently experiences severe annual flooding. The visit is part of a nationwide advocacy tour, which has also seen her visit other states to raise awareness and prepare stakeholders for flood-related risks.

NEMA’s proactive approach includes collaborating with the media to broadcast flood prevention messages and coordinating emergency forums with critical stakeholders. The agency had earlier provided a list of flood-prone local governments to state governments, outlining necessary preventive actions.

As the rainy season intensifies, NEMA continues to urge state and local governments, along with the public, to stay alert and take all necessary precautions to reduce the impact of the looming floods.