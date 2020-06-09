NEMA flags off distribution of items to over 1000 households in Taraba

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of items to over a thousand households that were affected by windstorm and communal clashes in Taraba.

The leader of the team, Igue Terungwa who formally showed the items to the state deputy governor Haruna Manu, before proceeding to commence the distribution, noted that this was part of government’s efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of those who houses were destroyed by windstorm or who lost property during communal clashes in the state.

Igue said that the items which included food stuff, beddings, toiletries and building materials worth hundreds of millions are to be distributed to seven local government areas in the state.

He said that “170 households in Bali, 240 in Donga and 100 in Ussa local government areas, respectively that were affected by communal clashes have been mapped to benefit, while 150 households in Jalingo, 200 in Gassol, 385 in Kurmi, and 100 in Sardauna local government areas that were affected by windstorm are to benefit from the gesture”.

The state deputy governor in his remarks thanked NEMA for the intervention and asked for more as crisis in the state had caused more damage and more persons are left homeless and stranded.

Manu noted that ” just recently, we had to move some people from Kurmi to Takum and the task is enormous. This assistance is timely and appreciated. We pray that we don’t have to need relief materials as a result of conflicts as we are working hard to ensure lasting peace in the state “.

He assured that the “state will always play its part in making the work of NEMA in the state less stressful and ensure that the items get to only the beneficiaries; those who lost property during crisis and those who lost home to windstorm”.