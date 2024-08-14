NELFUND warns public about fraudulent website offering foreign visa sponsorship 

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has issued a public warning about a fraudulent website that falsely claims to offer foreign visa sponsorship while using the name and logo of NELFUND.

This was disclosed by Mr. Nasir Ayitogo, Head of Public Relations, in a statement released to the press on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ayitogo revealed that the deceptive website, which is being promoted on Facebook, redirects users to a site called labari.com.ng. He emphasized that NELFUND has no connection with this website or any related scheme.

He says, “NELFUND’s mission is solely to provide educational loans to eligible Nigerian students to further their academic pursuits within Nigeria.

“NELFUND does not offer visa sponsorships or related services, and any claims to the contrary are entirely false and misleading.”

He further stated that the fraudulent website was unlawfully using NELFUND’s name and logo to mislead the public. The fund strongly urged everyone to exercise caution and avoid interacting with the site or sharing personal information.

Ayitogo mentioned that NELFUND is taking swift action to address the issue, having already reported the matter to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

“We urge the public to rely solely on the information provided through NELFUND’s official channels, including the website, www.nelf.gov.ng and verified social media accounts.

“Any communication from NELFUND will be through these channels, and the public are encouraged to verify any suspicious information directly with us.”