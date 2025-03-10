The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has called for increased gender inclusivity in policy making in the extractive industry to enhance the principles of fairness and unlock the full potential of the nation.

Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, executive secretary of NEITI, made the call at a special event to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) held in Abuja at the weekend.

In his opening remarks, Orji, highlighting the theme of the year’s International Womens Day (IWD), ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Action,’ noted that, “Globally, the extractive industry has been characterised by a significant gender imbalance. Women remain underrepresented in key top positions, often facing barriers that hinder their full participation and advancement.”

He noted that with women constituting a mere 12% of the labour force in the extractive sector, the disparity limits the potential of half of the world’s population and “deprives the industry of diverse perspectives essential for sustainable growth and innovation.”

He called on policy makers at all levels of governance to foster a wider space for inclusion, gender equity, and support within the society, particularly in the extractive sector and governance at large, especially at the leadership level where there is a deep yawning gap.

Orji explained that at the current rate of progress, achieving full gender parity is projected to take until 2158 years, approximately five generations from now, which is unacceptable. He called for immediate and concerted efforts to dismantle “systemic barriers and biases impeding women’s advancement.”

“The business case for investing in women has never been clearer.

“To address these disparities, we must implement inclusive policies that promote gender diversity, empower women with the necessary skills and knowledge to ascend to leadership positions, ensure accountability for commitments to equity, and foster a supportive culture”, he added.

Keynote speaker at the year’s event, Ezinwa Okoroafor, president of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and general counsel at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), underscored the importance of commemoration of Women’s Day as an opportunity to assess the progress that had been made on gender equality.

Okoroafor commended NEITI’s leadership for its initiative to celebrate women, noting that the theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ calls for rapid progress in achieving gender equality and the need to confront the persistent challenges women face globally, while exploring ways to mitigate them.

The FIDA president also commended NEITI’s efforts on gender reporting within the extractive sector, a requirement by the global EITI, noting that the exercise will foster inclusivity and accountability.

She identified key challenges faced by women, which include “Societal mindset, low self-expectations, and cultural barriers. Women should however, be professional, competent, and result-driven, integrating technology into their work and uphold integrity.”

