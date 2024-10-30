Negotiations continue for EU, Brits to live and work in each other’s territories 

The European Union (EU) is advocating for the implementation of the youth mobility scheme, which permits British and European nationals and passport holders to live and work in each other’s territories, provided they can financially support themselves.

According to Schengen Visa news, the UK has been urged to reconsider its stance on the youth mobility scheme, as the EU views it as a crucial element of negotiations with London.

The United Kingdom (UK) has faced considerable pressure from the EU regarding this scheme, as it has sought to maintain stringent immigration controls.

An EU diplomat indicated that the mobility scheme is the most frequently cited demand by member states at recent meetings. Regardless, the British Prime Minister has stated that there are no plans to consider such an agreement with the EU, despite pressure from Members of Parliament (MPs) and regional mayors.

The proposed mobility scheme would enable Europeans and Britons to live and work in each other’s territories for a specified period.

Despite this, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated that the UK has no plans to adopt such a policy.

The British Prime Minister is now facing differing opinions within his government, with MPs and regional mayors supporting the mobility scheme, while Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary remains firmly opposed.

Other notable supporters of the scheme include regional mayors Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan, as well as Ian Roome, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Devon.

MP Roome has argued that the UK already has similar agreements with countries such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

He stated, “If Iceland and Monaco can be approved countries under the reciprocal UK youth mobility scheme, our closest neighbours like Ireland and France should be as well.”

“In addition, Stella Creasy, who chairs the Labour Movement for Europe, has shown her support for the scheme, saying this policy is not freedom of movement for Brits and Europeans. Still, it will help to facilitate mobility between countries”, she said.

EU to start negotiations with the UK.

As EU member countries are working for the Commission to start talks with the UK, the new mandate could include provisions for compromises such as a limitation on the number of people allowed to take advantage of the mobility scheme, as well as stringent eligibility criteria or shorter stays.

Since the UK will not budge easily on the idea, the EU is working to make the proposal as friendly as possible for Brits who want to maintain their immigration controls.

