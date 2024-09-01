NEDC supplies Solar light to institutions in Taraba

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has installed massive solar lights at the Federal University Wukari, its teaching hospital, the Taraba State University Jalingo (TSU), and street lights in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Businessday correspondent reports the Commission also installed solar lights at Government Day Secondary School Bali.

Addressing the press in Jalingo, Alhaji Goni Alkali, Managing Director of the commission who led the team expressed satisfaction with the work done.

Alkali stated that the project initiative was to supplement the electricity supply in those institutions by ensuring the illumination of those institutions and the communities.

He urged the benefiting institutions to ensure the maintenance and safety of the projects.

Other projects supervised by the team include; mass housing in Federal Polytechnic Bali, Mass housing in the General Hospital Bali, and Mega School project in Wukari.

Others are the ICT unit at Federal University Wukari, the NEDC warehouse in Jalingo, Mass Housing at Federal University Wukari, Federal University Wukari Teaching Hospital, Federal Government College Wukari and Government Secondary School Wukari.

The Commission also supervised mass housing at Federal Medical Centre Jalingo, Three Solar boreholes at FMC Jalingo, and Mass housing at Taraba State Polytechnic Jalingo among many other projects.