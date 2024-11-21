NEC deepens states’ involvement in electricity generation to reduce power outages

.Gives 3 states one week to submit positions on state police

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday, resolved to deepen states’ involvement in electricity generation, against the backdrop of recent epileptic power supply across the nation

This is as the Council presided over by Vice president Kashim Shettima gave three states and the FCT one week to submit their positions on the lingering issue of State police.

Lucky Aiyeditawa of Ondo State, while briefing newsmen at the end of the Council meeting, said NEC established a committee headed by Governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers State to explore mechanisms for deepening state participation in electricity generation.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, while speaking on the issue of state police, announced that Adamawa, Kwara and Kebbi and the FCT are yet to forward their positions to the Council on the State Police

He said already 33 states have submitted their positions.

Governor Diri said the Council mandated the three states and the FCT to submit their report within one week and also concluded that a consolidated states’ report will be presented at the next meeting of the council.

