Nearly half of Nigerian employees have job titles unrelated to course of study

Reports indicate that nearly half of all employees in Nigeria, hold positions that differ from their original field of study.

According to the Nigerian Workplace Report 2024, 41% of respondents reported that no correlation exists between their discipline and their current role, while 58.68% stated there was a correlation.

This report is based on a survey conducted by Intelpoint in collaboration with Alt School between December 2023 and March 2024, covering over 2,600 individuals across various industries.

The roles examined span multiple sectors, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, manufacturing, media, mobility and logistics, real estate, services, telecommunications, tourism, and trade.

The findings suggest that the modern workplace values a diverse set of skills and experiences, which can come from a variety of educational backgrounds and career paths. This flexibility allows individuals to adapt to new opportunities and challenges.

Factors affecting unrelated job titles to course of study

Dolapo Femi-Oyekola, a talent development senior associate at Management Sciences for Health, explains,

“HR professionals consider skills, culture-fit, and attitude in their hiring process. More than anything, these days, HR professionals think of the sustainability of their talent as opposed to just the plug-and-play situation that prevailed in the past, especially in non-technical roles. New job titles and job descriptions are being rolled out and employers want to be sure that their talent can align accordingly as the need arises. This is why organisations are willing to assist their staff in other pertinent matters like gaining qualifications”.

This indicates that evolving job market, transferable skills, and career changes, and other factors contributes to the lack of correlation between an employee’s course of study and their current role.

Here they are in more details:

Evolving job market: As the job market evolves, new industries and roles that were not available when many individuals were in school are emerging. Consequently, people often find themselves in positions that differ from their original fields of study.

Dr. Angela Roberts, Labour market analyst, Institute for Employment Studies, noted,

“As industries and roles evolve, there is an increasing need for flexibility in the workforce. Many jobs today didn’t exist a decade ago, which necessitates that employees adapt and often transition to roles that differ from their initial fields of study.”

Transferable skills: Many skills obtained through various educational programmes are applicable across multiple fields. For example, critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving abilities are beneficial in a wide range of roles, regardless of the specific subject studied.

Career changes: Individuals often switch careers based on their interests, opportunities, and personal circumstances. As a result, their initial course of study may not align with their later career choices, leading them to different roles from their academic background.

Sarah Williams, Career Coach and Author of ‘Career Pathways’, notes,

“Career shifts are often driven by personal interests and evolving opportunities. It’s common for individuals to explore new fields, especially as they gain more exposure and experience in different industries.”

Lifelong learning: Continuous learning and professional development allow people to acquire new skills and knowledge throughout their careers. This enables them to move into roles that may differ significantly from their initial area of study.

Practical experience: Practical work experience can sometimes be more valuable than formal education. Employees might find that their on-the-job experiences and training are more relevant to their current roles than their academic qualifications.

Market demand: The demand for certain skills and roles can change over time. Employees may take on roles that are in higher demand, even if these roles do not directly align with their academic background.

Personal interests and passions: Individuals may choose careers that better align with their personal interests and passions rather than their formal education. This can lead to more fulfilling and satisfying career paths, even if they are unrelated to their course of study.

Hybrid roles: Many modern job roles are hybrid, combining skills from multiple disciplines. This can result in employees working in positions that do not directly correlate with their initial academic training.

