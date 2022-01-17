NDLEA seizes cash, arms, 137.754kg narcotics across 7 states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has seized cash, arms and over 137.75kg of narcotics across seven states of the federation.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said a fake security agent, Babagana Ma’aji was nabbed through a controlled delivery of 5.6kg cannabis from Lagos in Plateau.

Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect based in Damaturu, Yobe, was arrested following the interception of a commercial bus bringing the consignment from Lagos to Gombe in Mararaban Jos on January 8.

He said the operatives of the command in Plateau, also arrested a suspected bandit, Abdullahi Ahmad, 28, at Hwolshe on January 11. Babafemi added that the suspect was arrested with one Beretta pistol; seven rounds of live ammunition; two empty shells; 12 grams of cannabis sativa; a pair of handcuffs.

This, he said was in addition to N1,136,344, suspected to be ransom money as well as an Opel car with registration number, ZAR35LQ.

Similarly, a leader of a cocaine distribution ring in Plateau, Chibueze John, 42, has been arrested along Zaria road, Jos, with quantities of cocaine and Tramadol recovered from him.

Babafemi said that a Sienna Bus (BWR 584 AL), Toyota Camry car (RBC 461 BF) and the sum of N277, 000, which the suspect offered to the narcotic officers as a bribe but was rejected was intercepted.

“In Delta, the bid by 38-year-old Ejike Obiora, to smuggle different quantities of Cocaine and Heroin into the Nigerian Correctional Centre, (NCoS) Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South LGA, was foiled on January 8.

“This was when he was discovered to have concealed the drugs in foodstuffs meant for an inmate. This is even as 598kg cannabis was recovered during a raid in Owo area of Ondo state, with the two owners: Arataye Raimi, 41, and Tope Osinnuwa, 36, eventually arrested in follow up operations,” he said.

Babafemi said that one Abdullahi Mohammed was arrested in connection with the seizure of 48.5 blocks of cannabis in Potiskum, Yobe.

He added that another fake security agent, Dike Davison was nabbed at Aliade, Benue, with 50grams of cannabis and 29 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm caliber.

“In Abuja, FCT, a buy and bust operation on Friday January 14, led to the arrest of one Habib Yusif, 41, with a total of 28.2kg cannabis recovered from him.

“While in Osun, the trio of Samuel Joseph; Francis Ujor and Sola Johnson were arrested in Onikoko village Area 5, Ile-Ife, with 100 bags of cannabis weighing 1,530 kilograms recovered from them on January 13.

Babafemi said the chairman of the agency, Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the various commands for their remarkable efforts.

Marwa assured them that their sacrifices, dedication to duty and exceptional feats would not go without commensurate commendation and rewards.