NDLEA seizes 6 tonnes of skunk in five states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted more than six tons of skunk in Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, and Gombe states.

Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson of the agency, stated in Abuja on Sunday that 2,197kg of skunk were recovered in four interdictions in parts of Ondo State within four days.

He explained that 1,165.5kg of skunk were seized in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday, while 691kgs of the drugs were recovered at Ukugu Forest in Ipele, in the state on Tuesday.

“A suspect, Ifeanyi Abuguja, 32, was arrested with 87kg of the same substance on Monday, October 23 at Agula Road, Ogbese, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

“At Ogbese Market in the same local government area of Ondo State, 253.5kg of the substance were recovered on Thursday, October 26,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that two suspects, Ayo Dele, 19, and Olaitan Ahmed, 23, were arrested with 160gm of Indian hemp at a drug joint in Inalende area of Ibadan on Sunday, October 22.

A follow-up operation at a warehouse in the area led to the recovery of 332kg of Indian hemp, he stated.

Babafemi also stated that NDLEA operatives of the Lagos Command recovered a vehicle loaded with 209kg of “Loud’’ at the Okun Ajah area of the state on Monday, October 23.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives in Gombe State recovered an abandoned consignment of 401 blocks of Indian hemp on Saturday.

The consignment weighed 392kg, he stated, adding that 21,000 capsules of tramadol were also recovered at the Tumfure area of Gombe.

“In the early hours of Sunday, October 29, NDLEA operatives in Edo stormed the Utese Forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

“The operatives evacuated 2,931.3kg of Indian hemp from a warehouse in the forest,’’ Babafemi stated.