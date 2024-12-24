NDLEA seizes 1.2 tonnes of hard drugs, nab 415 in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it arrested 415 suspected illicit drug dealers and seized 1.2 tonnes of various drugs in 2024.

Ali Aminu, the state commander of the NDLEA, disclosed while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, in the review of activities of the command in the outgoing year.

The seized drugs include cannabis Sativa, popularly known as wee-wee, Diazepam, Exol-5, Pentazocine, Methamphetamine, Rohypnol and Tramadol from January to December 2024.

The commander further stated that 70 cases were charged to court, 84 suspects successfully prosecuted and 18 pending cases at Federal High Court, Bauchi, while 137 clients or drug users were counselled and rehabilitated, the majority of them through brief interventions in NDLEA Custody in Bauchi.

Aminu, however, warned the general public to stop indulging in the illicit use and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. He further warned that anyone arrested with hard drugs would be prosecuted in line with the law.

He thanked Buba Marwa, chairman/CEO of the NDLEA, for repositioning the agency and bringing in a new zeal into the personnel to rededicate themselves to fighting the scourge of illicit drug, abuse and trafficking.

“I also want to appreciate Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his keen interest and immense logistics support rendered to the state command towards eradicating illicit drug abuse and trafficking.”

Aminu also thanked sister agencies that assisted in apprehending drug dealers. He urged them to always liaise with the agency in curbing the drug menace.

