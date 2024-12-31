NDLEA seeks rehab centres for drug addicts

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

Mr Tijani Rabe, narcotic commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun Command, says having rehabilitation centres in the state for drug addicts will enhance the fight against hard drugs.

Rabe said in Abeokuta on Tuesday that the state was without any rehabilitation centre. He said that such a centres would enhance rehabilitation of addicts and tackle the menace it poses to the society.

“Without the centres, the war against illicit drug consumption may not end easily won,’ he said.

According to the NDLEA chief, most drug users were ashamed to visit psychiatric centres because of stigma, even, when the agency mandates them after counselling.

“They strongly believe that psychiatric a centre is meant only for people with mental illness. They end up not going to see a psychiatrist even after recommendation, they feel unsecured and exposed,” he said .

He said that as the country approaches 2025, the command remained resolute in the determination to ensure a drug-free nation.

“The NDLEA will continue to launch incessant assaults on syndicates, using every tool at its disposal to disrupt and dismantle their operations.

“The agency will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that all our communities are safe and free from the scourge of illicit drugs

“It will also redouble efforts on sensitisation programmes to train the populace, especially the youths, on dangers of drug trafficking and consumption,” he said.

