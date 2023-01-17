NDLEA recovers 7 tons of skunk in 7 states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered seven tons of skunk in Lagos, Borno, Ondo, Edo, Enugu and Katsina states, as well as the FCT.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drug cartels took the first heat on Jan. 10 from determined officers of the agency who intercepted an imported consignment of Loud.

This, he said, was a strong variant of cannabis weighing 4, 878.72 kilogrammes along Awolowo road Ikoyi, Lagos.

“After a near fatal encounter with some suspected fake security agents escorting the drugs, the NDLEA operatives succeeded in recovering the consignment with a white truck marked BDG 548 XX conveying it.

“This was followed by the seizure of 121,630 pills of pharmaceutical opioids and some quantity of Molly from a dealer, Charles Okeke on Wednesday Jan. 11 at Idumota area of Lagos Island, ” he said.

Babafemi also said that operatives of the FCT Command of the agency on Jan. 12 raided the notorious Tora bora hills in Abuja and recovered 350.7kgs of skunk and 794 bottles of codeine hidden under rocks.

He added that 756kgs of cannabis sativa were recovered at Dawo village, Kaga LGA, Borno and transferred to the agency on Friday Jan. 13 by officers of the Nigerian Army, FOB 29 Task Force Brigade, Benishiekh.

This he said was done in conjunction with Hunters group, based on intelligence from the Borno Command of NDLEA.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives also stormed Alayere in Akure North LGA, Ondo state, where they arrested a suspect, Sunday Make with 275kgs of Cannabis Sativa and seeds.

He said that a total of 272kgs of cannabis sativa were also recovered from two suspects: Nwele Friday, 35, and Egbe Nnaemeka, 47 at Ifo layout, Abakpa Nike, Enugu.

“In Katsina, 34.3kgs of cannabis were also recovered from an uncompleted building in Muduru, Mani LGA after which the owner, Murtala Isiya was arrested in a follow up operation, ” he said.

He added that a notorious physically challenged drug dealer, Abiodun Emaria, 40, was on Jan. 14 arrested with 6.2kgs of cannabis at his hideout in Ohada village, Uhunmonde LGA, Edo.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of Lagos, FCT, Ondo, Enugu, Borno, Katsina and Edo Commands for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa charged them and compatriots across the country to sustain the heat on drug cartels in Nigeria while balancing their efforts on supply reduction with drug demand reduction activities.