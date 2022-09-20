NDLEA makes drug seizure worth N194bn in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raided a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos and found 1,855 kilograms of cocaine – the highest amount of drugs ever discovered in Nigeria – stored there.

The NDLEA says this is the highest cocaine seizure in Nigeria’s history with an estimate of about $278,250,000 over N194bn.

Addressing pressmen the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Monday that the siesure was made on Sunday and suspected barons were also arrested, he also said the bust was a joint effort between the NDLEA and USDEA

“We should give the NDLEA thumbs up because to be able to get to this place, this is a secluded estate in this part of Lagos, you would know that it must have taken a lot of work. We have to acknowledge the support of our foreign counterpart United States Drug Enforcement Administration(USDEA). This was jointly handled between NDLEA and USDEA , what we have is 1,855kg which is the highest single seizure I’m not sure we’ve had anywhere in Africa,” he said.

He pointed out that the bust is a strong warning to other drug cartels that they will all be arrested soon.

“This huge seizure is a deadly blow to the drug cartels and a sign that they will go down if they fail to back out of this illicit trade,” he said.

Government official have reacted to the news of the drug bust

Read also: NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits with explosives in Ondo forest

The bursted Cocaine Warehouse in Lagos showed that the country is becoming a major hub for hard drugs.The @ndlea_nigeria action is commendable.Since the late General Bamaiyi,the agency has returned back to life under its new Boss,Marwa. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 20, 2022