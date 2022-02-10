NDLEA intercepts 40,250kg codeine worth N2b at Lagos port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Thursday, said the anti- drug agency has intercepted 40,250 kilograms of the schedule controlled narcotic worth over N2billion imported in two 40ft containers from India.

The drug bust comes on the heels of a similar seizure of 14,080kg codeine syrup and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, on Wednesday 2nd February, 2022 at the Apapa port.

Femi Babafemi, director – media and advocacy of the NDLEA, revealed that the seizures followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders such as Customs, DSS, Navy and others.

The agency estimated the market value of the seized at about N2, 012, 500, 000.

Read also: Dirty petrol saga questions NNPC role as sole importer

The latest consignments intercepted on Tuesday 8th February were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with 1,751 cartons.

The consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200mg and deluxe chilly cutters, after which the Agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance.

Reacting to the latest seizure, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, said the Agency remains poised to deal decisive blows to drug cartels this year by ensuring that no gram of illicit drug is allowed to come into or pass through Nigeria to other countries.

Marwa while commending the officers and men of the Apapa Port Special Area Command of the Agency for their vigilance, expressed gratitude to foreign partners for sharing timely intelligence and other port stakeholders for their cooperation.