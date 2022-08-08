NDLEA arrests woman exporting drugs ‘to pay N5m ransom’

A female passenger Jatau Lami has been arrested at the Lagos airport for attempting to export 1,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg concealed in her luggage to Istanbul, Turkey via a Turkish Airline flight on Sunday, July, 31.

Lami, who lives in Istanbul, Turkey with her family, told the anti-narcotics agency that she wanted to raise a N5million ransom to free her mother, who has been under the captivity of bandits, since June.

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who stated this in a statement on Sunday, Abuja, said an investigation revealed that the suspect, a mother of three, hails from Zango Kataf LGA, Kaduna State.

Operatives of the NDLEA also arrested an alleged trans-border drug dealer, Anietie Effiong, with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpuru Mmiri, believed to have been imported from India.

The anti-narcotics agency said its operatives have also arrested a 90-year-old who supplies drugs to bandits and others at the Lagos airport.”

The three drums of crystal methamphetamine consignment weighing 90 kilograms, loaded into a commercial bus with registration number RSH 691XC at Ojuelegba in Lagos, was intercepted during a stop and search operation along Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene highway on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The dangerous drug packed 30kg in each drum was meant for Anietie Effiong, who was arrested in a follow-up operation at Oron beach in Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The recovered Meth drums were meant for onward delivery to the Republic of Cameroon.

This comes on the heels of four seizures of the same illicit substance weighing 4.074kg going to Australia, Indonesia and Philippines with a 3kg cannabis sativa heading to Dubai, United Arab Emirates at some courier companies in Lagos. The consignments were concealed in body cream, hot burner iron and beads.

“In Sokoto, a 90-year-old retired soldier, Usman Adamu was arrested on Wednesday, August 3 in Mailalle, Sabon Birni LGA for supplying illicit drugs to bandits. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was caught with 5.1kg cannabis sativa.

The agency also revealed that a 37-year-old indigene of Ovia LGA, Edo State and resident in Italy; Solo Osamede was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for ingesting 41 wraps of heroin.

He was nabbed and taken into custody for excretion while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Milan, Italy via Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday, July 30.

“The swallowed wraps of the illicit drug were recovered in four excretions, which the suspect completed on Monday, August 1.

“Also at the SAHCO export shed of the airport, attempts by some freight agents to export two consignments of cannabis in a consolidated cargo to Dubai, UAE on Thursday 4th Aug were thwarted by NDLEA operatives who have arrested two of them in follow-up operations”

Those arrested include Oladipupo Fatai and Animashaun Qudus, while two others are still at large.

“In Zamfara, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, August 4 intercepted a truck from Benin, Edo state enroute Sokoto with 50,000 tablets of Diazepam owned by a drug dealer, Umaru Attahiru, while in Kogi, 14 sacks containing 1,376 bottles of codeine-based syrup weighing 190.4kg were seized along Okene-Abuja highway on Wednesday, August 3.

“The exhibits were found in a delivery bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra and heading to Abuja. Follow up operation in Abuja same day led to the arrest of Jude Ikenna and Ozoemene Cornelius.

“In Kaduna, four suspects: Sulaiman Rabi’u; Sanusi Sha’aibu; Ma’aruf Habibu and Christian Nnachor, were arrested in Zaria, Tafa and Romi Kaduna with 106, 770 tablets of Tramadol 225mg, Diazepam, Exol-5 and 100 bottles of codeine cough syrup.

“In Enugu, 143.5kg cannabis sativa was recovered from locked up stores in the new market area of the state capital on Saturday, August 6, while in Delta, a suspect, Ike Okparachi, 42, was arrested at Abraka Junction, Asaba with 10,550 tablets of Tramadol 225mg; Swinol; Rohypnol; and 3,105 bottles of codeine syrup as well as 69grams of Molly”.