NDIC pledges continued commitment to service delivery, stakeholder satisfaction

Bello Hassan, the managing director/CEO, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC),

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to exceptional service delivery and stakeholder satisfaction during the 2024 edition of its Customer Service Week (CSW).

Bello Hassan, Managing Director/Chief Executive of NDIC, speaking at the 3rd edition of NDIC’s annual celebration held in Abuja, emphasised the corporation’s commitment to delivering superior customer service and fostering strong relationships with its stakeholders.

The Managing Director, who was represented by Emily Osuji, Executive Director of Corporate Services, lauded the efforts of the NDIC staff, particularly the service delivery teams, for their hard work and dedication to providing support and solutions, especially in challenging situations like payments to depositors of the failed Heritage Bank.

“Today, as we celebrate this Customer Service Week, we recognise not only our valued stakeholders but also our staff who have continually gone above and beyond in delivering on our core mandate. Their passion and commitment are what make NDIC stand out, even in a highly competitive environment,” Hassan said.

He highlighted that the 2024 theme, “Above and Beyond,” reflects NDIC’s ongoing pursuit of service excellence. According to him, customer service is not the responsibility of a single department but a culture that is nurtured across the entire organisation.

Read also: Failed banks: NDIC partners judiciary for speedy prosecution of officials

“By prioritising customer satisfaction and working collaboratively, we not only exceed expectations but also enhance the corporation’s reputation for outstanding service delivery.”

Hassan called on all NDIC staff to embrace the week’s activities, which will be filled with insights, inspirations, and innovations aimed at improving service standards and emphasised the importance of teamwork in delivering meaningful interactions and unforgettable service experiences.

“As we look beyond this week, let us continue to elevate the standard of service excellence. Every interaction is an opportunity to create a lasting impact. Together, we can surpass expectations and continue to build trust with our stakeholders,”

The corporation also expressed its gratitude to all employees and stakeholders for their contributions to the corporation’s success over the years.

In her remarks, Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SERVICOM emphasised the critical role of corporate culture in shaping employee behaviour, decision-making, and communication within organisations.

Akajemeli noted that a strong corporate culture directly influences the daily work and relationships of employees within an organisation.

She also lauded the exceptional work of frontline service providers, acknowledging their commitment to customer satisfaction. “Our frontline service providers have poured their time, care, and compassion into the demanding job of serving customers. Their dedication not only supports our customers but also plays a vital role in upholding the organization’s culture and values,” Akajemeli said

Share