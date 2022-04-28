NDE disburses N100,000 loan each to 38 youths in Kogi for sustainable agriculture

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed the sum of One hundred naira (N100,000) loan each to 38 youths in Kogi State to embark on sustainable agricultural development.

The loan is earmarked for the beneficiaries to embark on four agricultural schemes, namely- Graduate Agricultural Enhancement, Community-Based Agricultural Empowerment, Sustainable Agricultural Development and Agricultural Enhancement under the Rural Employment Promotion Department of the NDE in Kogi State.

Aside loan disbursement, 100 unemployed youths were trained on sustainable agricultural development.

Flagging off the programme at the weekend in Lokoja, the Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who was represented by the state coordinator, Abubakar Zakari described agriculture as the only sector that has the potential to create mass employment for the unemployed youths in Nigeria.

The Director General reiterated the desire of the Buhari administration to tackle unemployment headlong by embarking on Programmes that will create more job opportunities for the Youths.

In his welcome address during the flag off ceremony, the Head of Rural Employment Promotion, Shuaibu Omeiza said that the training was designed to equip beneficiaries with the needed training in crop production, livestock farming, food processing and packaging.

The facilitator of the programme from NDE headquarters, Abuja, Ann Ita charged the trainees to avail themselves of the opportunity as it is capable of transforming their lives positively.

Responding on behalf of the participants, Alhassan Dangana, praised the NDE and the Federal Government for giving them the opportunity for the training with a promise to make good use of the rare privilege.