NDDC set to make Niger Delta CNG tech hub, signs deal with Presidential CNG Initiative

The NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku (right), signing the MoU with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) along with the Programme Director, Michael Oluwagbemi, (left) at NDDC headquarters in PH. NDDC Director of Legal Services, Steve Ighomuaye (middle) looks on.

…As PCNGI targets 10,000 trained CNG technologists

The nine states of the Niger Delta are to be made CNG hub (compressed natural gas hub) with the drive by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is as the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) and the NDDC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the implementation of the CNG policy in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, has already declared the readiness of the Commission to train thousands of youths in the region in the new technology.

The MD who spoke during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the PCNGI led by the Programme Director, an engineer, Michael Oluwagbemi, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, stated that the CNG initiative was critical for the country.

Ogbuku observed that the Presidential CNG Initiative was a component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s intervention which was directed at providing succour to Nigerians following the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal policy.

The NDDC CEO noted that implementing the CNG policy would create jobs and local technology transfers for youths and women by supporting auto manufacturing, retrofitting, conversions, and developing critical gas distribution, processing, and production infrastructure and facilities.

At the opening of a CNG conversion and training centre at Rumuokwuta community in Port Harcourt opened by the PCNGI, Ogbuku said that the NDDC considered the CNG initiative a Presidential directive that deserved utmost attention.

He stated: “This groundbreaking event, the first of its kind in the Niger Delta region, is part of the efforts to set up training centres in all parts of the country.

“The more we train our youths in energy conversion facilities, the more youths we train to make them gainfully employed and financially independent. We want to make the Niger Delta the hub of CNG technicians in the country.”

The NDDC boss said that the Commission was making efforts to set up training facilities to train youths on the conversion to CNG in the Niger Delta region, noting that with the energy transition in the country, Niger Deltans would be allowed to take advantage of the transition to gas.

Read also: NDDC: Beyond Samuel Ogbuku’s ‘lighting up the Niger Delta’ scheme

Speaking at the facility operated by Lapomik Energies, the PCNGI Programme Director, Oluwagbemi, highlighted the gains from embracing CNG, noting that the initiative would stimulate investments in Nigeria’s abundant gas market and develop sustainable gas markets locally while growing the economy and expanding the government’s revenue base.

He stressed the need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders to train technicians and enhance local capabilities in CNG conversion.

Oluwagbemi said the Presidential Initiative on CNG fully manifested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of leveraging Nigeria’s gas resources. He stated that Rivers State was the home of natural gas.

He observed: “The key objective is to drive down and manage transportation costs for Nigerians by utilizing the cheaper gas alternative that is abundant but currently underutilised in Nigeria.

“Our pilot phase started with training 1,000 auto technicians, engineers, and support staff. By the end of 2024, we aim to have trained 2,500 individuals, and by 2027, our goal is to reach 10,000 trained professionals.

The Traditional ruler of Rumuokuta, the Eze, Michael Chinda, thanked the firm operating the conversion and training centre in his domain for bringing development to his community. He observed that his community was friendly and peace-loving.

The monarch appealed to the NDDC to assist the community in completing their civic centre and thanked the Commission for providing solar street lights in the area.

Share