NCS appoints TAJBank as receiving agent

TAJBank, Nigeria’s most innovative non-interest financial institution, has announced a recent appointment of the bank as a Receiving Agent by the Nigerians Customs Service (NCS).

TAJBank, upon appointment, is saddled with the responsibility of serving as the official agent for the NCS for the collection of all forms of revenues of the NCS.

In a statement issued by the bank, the NCS noted TAJBank’s commitment to deploy cutting-edge information technology to broaden the revenue collection platforms of the NCS as the drive. This will be achieved through provision of various e-based options to be made available to revenue payers. This model is expected to ease revenue collection and boost the Federal Government’s revenue drive. The bank looks forward to fostering a mutually rewarding relationship with the NCS.

TAJBank is Nigeria’s second non-interest financial institution. The bank received its licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria on July 12, 2019, and offers array of products and services that span private banking, retail banking, business banking, development finance and the public sector.

With head office in Abuja and branches at the National Assembly Complex and Kano State, the bank has major plans to expand across the country.