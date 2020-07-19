NCPC boss solicits support of governors for better pilgrimage

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Yakubu

Pam has solicited the support of the State Governors for better Christian Pilgrimage exercise.

A statement issued on Saturday by Assistant Director and Head of Media of the NCPC, Celestine Ogugua, said that Pam made this request recently while playing host to the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, who is also the chairman of the Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi who paid him a congratulatory visit in his Office in Abuja.

The NCPC Boss intimated the Governor that he was discouraged with what he met on ground on assumption of office but his visits had made him strong again, especially the fact that most Christian Governors in the South East had not been supporting pilgrimage activities.

He told Fayemi that pilgrimage has become one of the ways to develop Nigerian people adding that pilgrimage offers a unique opportunity for the people to be exposed by travelling outside the country and coming back with an experience of a life time.

He solicited the support of the Governor in the building and completion of the NCPC ongoing new headquarters building at Central Business District Abuja. He posited that with the completion of the building the issue of office space for staff would be a thing of the past.

Pam assured the governor that he would strive to light up the image of NCPC as an instrument to promote peace, national unity and interfaith harmony.

“I believed in the unity of this country and I have worked in every northern state in Nigeria promoting peace, Unity and Inter-faith harmony”, he said.

Pam urged the Chairman of the Governors forum to support the Commission by using his platform to put NCPC on a pedestal to move the Commission forward.

According to him, “being the first Executive Governor and the Chairman of Governor Forum to visit NCPC, we assure you that this place will shine for us to see”.

He commended Governor Fayemi for the developmental strides that had taken place in Ekiti State under his transformational leadership.

Earlier, Governor Fayemi thanked God for Pam’ appointment and equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making an appointment that was pleasing to God and entire Christendom.

The Governor described the Executive Secretary “as the Chosen one”, adding that his activities over the years were exemplary. He also admonished him to continue to build bridges and promote peace and harmony.

He expressed his immense gratitude to President Buhari for giving the nation an Executive Secretary who is knowledgeable in spirituality.

He further said that the office of the Executive Secretary of NCPC was an onerous assignment but he would certainly be able to make the difference despite the challenges.

Governor Fayemi also described pilgrimage as an opportunity for the people of faith to reconnect to historically sites. He advised the NCPC Boss to consider the option of effective advocacy to reach out to the people so that the people of means could support others to go on pilgrimage.

He assured the NCPC Boss that Governors would give him maximum support to ease the challenges associated with pilgrimage, the statement added.