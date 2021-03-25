NCDMB visits Sparkwest Steel factory to deepen operations

Against the background of the Federal Government’s drive to expand the participation of local companies in infrastructure projects, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has visited the factory of Sparkwest Steel Industries, Sagamu, Ogun State, to give a boost to the company’s operations.

NCDMB was established by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010, to among others, engage in targeted capacity building interventions that would deepen indigenous capabilities- human capital development, infrastructure and facilities, manufactured materials and local supplier development.

It is also saddled to grow and manage the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

The CEO of the NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, led a team of senior executives of NCDMB and the team of senior executives of Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Company (NLNG) and SAIPEM to the Sparkwest Steel factory.

The NCDMB under Wabote and the minister of the state for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Silva, has aggressively monitored and midwifed the growth of various oil and gas service company in the steel fabrication and galvanising industries and other service providers in the energy industry.

The NLNG Train 7 Project awarded to SCD Consortium led by SAIPEM Contracting Company signed an agreement with Sparkwest Steel Industries under the watchful eye of the NCDMB as the local content fabrication and galvanising for the construction of the $7 billion NLNG Train 7 Project.

The visit was organised by the executive management of NCDMB to evaluate the readiness/preparedness of Sparkwest Steel as one of the key subcontractors for the project.

Sparkwest Steel Industries with a world class facility (60,000MT fabrication and 72,000MT galvanising facility on a 50,000sqm land in Sagamu Ogun State) and experienced personnel is well positioned to support the NLNG Train 7 project.

Sparkwest Steel Industries is the leading fabrication and galvanising company providing steel fabrication and galvanising supply and services for the telecoms, power and oil & gas industry in Nigeria.

Their products are also exported to countries in West and Central Africa.