NCC appoints Reuben Muoka as Director Public Affairs

The Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission has appointed Reuben Muoka, as its new Director of Public Affairs (DPA).

The Public Affairs Department is the arm of the Commission mandated to manage the image and visibility of Nigeria’s telecom regulator and a leading light of the Nigerian public service.

According to NCC, Muoka is an innovative journalist and consummate public relations practitioner.

He earned M.Sc. degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, specializing in Public Relations and Advertising, where he had earlier successfully completed a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in the same field of Mass Communication. Much earlier, he had obtained a bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts at the University of Ilorin.

Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of the commission while welcoming the DPA urged him to work closely with his team towards achieving beyond the expectation of the federal government.

“On behalf of the Board and Management of the Commission, I heartily congratulate Reuben on his new role and look forward to working closely with him and his team in Public Affairs Department, as key internal stakeholders in the Commission’s re-engineering processes to meet and surpass Federal Government’s expectations for a robust telecommunications sector and a remarkably emergent digital economy,” Danbatta said.

The new DPA takes over from Ikechukwu Adinde, who according to the commission has assumed duties as the Director of Special Duties Department of the Commission.

Read also: NCC alerts on latest trick by hackers to unlock, steal vehicles

Muoka was in 2021, appointed to head the Special Duties Department, which superintends the International Relations Unit, Emergency Communication Centers Unit, the Public Private Partnership Unit, and the Security Services Unit of the Commission and was promoted as Director of the Department before his current redeployment to lead the Public Affairs Department, the arm of the Commission mandated to manage the image and visibility of Nigeria’s telecom regulator and a leading light of the Nigerian public service.

NCC stated that the new DPA is expected to bring his rich and versatile experience in both specialized and traditional journalism, public relations, integrated marketing communications (IMC), corporate communication and people management, to bear on the Commission’s vision to expand the frontiers of its public goodwill and the impact of its reputational assets.

On behalf of the Board and Management of the Commission, I heartily congratulate Reuben on his new role and look forward to working closely with him and his team in Public Affairs Department, as key internal stakeholders in the Commission’s re-engineering processes to meet and surpass Federal Government’s expectations for a robust telecommunications sector and a remarkably emergent digital economy.

Meanwhile, Mouka was promoted alongside Ismail Adedigba as Director of Research and Development (R&D); and Gwa-Tobi Mohammed, who has also assumed duties as Director and Secretary to the Board of the Commission.