NBL commits N60m annually to motivate Nigerian teachers for nation building

A total of N60 million is spent by Nigerian Beweries annually to empower Nigerian teachers who prepare the citizens for nation building in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is under its Maltina Teachers of the Year Award which the breweries industry has organised for five years.

This means the company has spent about N300 million to reward teachers nationwide and built classroom blocks in five winner schools since the competition commenced in 2016.

This value which comprises cash prizes to all state and national champions and capacity development training at University of Manchester, UK excludes operational cost in the course of organising the programme.

The breweries company recently announced the opening of entries for the 6th edition of the Maltina Teacher competition.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the initiative, the corporate affairs director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan noted that Maltina Teacher of the Year is one of the ways the company fulfills and demonstrates its corporate philosophy of ‘Winning with Nigeria’.

According to her, this year’s edition is particularly special and symbolic. “The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our existence including education. Nevertheless, it has also showcased the resilient spirit of our teachers who have been unrelenting in finding new ways to continue to teach students virtually despite technological challenges and limitations. This demonstrates the important role teachers play in the development of our society and the education of our future leaders,” she said.

Morgan further explained that the “Maltina Teacher of the year is an initiative that is cherished and keenly supported by our management team who are deeply passionate about education. This is why we are committed and very happy to commence our annual search for the best secondary school teacher in Nigeria with the Call for Entry commencing on June 30 and closing on August 14, 2020. The winning and other qualifying teachers would be revealed by October in commemoration of the 2020 World Teacher’s Day. We celebrate Nigerian teachers who continue to break new grounds and immeasurably contribute to the future of our great nation, by helping to groom and nurture the next generation.”

Appreciating the project’s stakeholders; the Federal and State Ministry of Education, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the media, Morgan enlisted their continued support to reach out to all teachers across the country to inform them of the flag off and how to submit their entries.”

Speaking on the prizes, Morgan said, “As with previous years, the winner will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million as his/her reward, in addition to a trophy. One million naira as first prize winner, five hundred thousand Naira as state champion and one million Naira annually for the next five years, he/she also receives a capacity development training while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory. Our inclusion of a computer laboratory is in recognition of the reality that now more than ever, digital capabilities are essential for Nigeria teachers in teaching students.

“The first runner up receives a trophy and one million naira, the second runner up receives a trophy and 750,000 naira, all state champions are rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of five hundred thousand Naira each.”

She assured that the project team would continue to work with our reputable and highly respected panel of judges to sustain the integrity of this initiative and ensure that indeed the best teacher is identified and rewarded for excellence.

Also speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the National Treasurer, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Segun Raheem, applauded Nigerian Breweries Plc for their role in celebrating teachers through the initiative, assuring that the association would mobilise teachers across the country to participate in the 2020 MTOTY as part of its commitment to in motivating and inspiring teachers all over Nigeria who are moving education forward despite global COVID-19 pandemic.

Maltina Teacher of the Year Initiative established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria, is in tandem with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.