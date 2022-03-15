NBCC targets increased investment inflow in Nigeria

The Nigerian British chamber of commerce (NBCC) looks to boost investment inflow in Nigeria and help businesses experience accelerated growth post-pandemic with its first trade conference and exhibition.

The hybrid conference with the theme ‘ fast-tracking productivity leveraging technology’, is scheduled to hold March 22 and 23, 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Akin Osuntoki, chairman, trade and investment committee, NBCC told journalists in Lagos that the chamber was inspired to host the conference following significant changes in the business environment and the economy on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the use of technology, as well as the need to attract investors for economic recovery.

“The conference aims to bring together business leaders, investors policymakers and other key stakeholders in the trade and investment ecosystem to share insights and garner knowledge about fast-tracking productivity while affording businesses the support and avenue needed to network, develop business deals and expansion ideas, and encouraging public-private partnership,” he said.

The chairman said over 20 exhibitors under different sectors, including micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) have registered while many others are finalising their participation.

“We expect that participants will exhibit what they learn and that will help to improve what they do, also the chamber since its existence has toed the path of advocacy, trade facilitation, networking and training especially as it concerns promoting trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain,”

Osuntoki explained that as a follow-up mechanism after the conference, a survey will be carried out in order to see the impact of the program on attendants and will also serve as feedback on what to improve in subsequent editions.

Expected speakers at the event include Olukayode Pitan, CEO, Bank of Industry (BOI); Lamin Manjang, managing director, Standard Chartered Bank; Leonard Ekeh, chairman, Zinox Group; Adesola Adeduntan, managing director, First Bank of Nigeria, among others.

Although attendance for the conference is free, interested exhibitors are advised to reach out to the NBCC to secure a slot.

Leye Makanjuola, member, communications committee, NBCC announced that in order to provide more information on investment options beyond the country’s commercial centres like Lagos and Abuja, the chamber is hosting Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor in a forum tagged ‘meet the governor of Edo state; investment opportunities and business opportunities’

He said the forum is scheduled to hold on March 17 at the NBCC office and will be moderated by Olufemi Awoyemi, a non-executive chairman at Proshare.

“This will provide a platform for attendees to meet and discuss with the governor on investment and business opportunities in Edo state,” he said.