NBCC Donates N4 Million Naira to Support the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts

In support of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has donated the sum of N4,000,000 (Four Million Naira) to the Relief Fund. The sum was realised through donations from some member companies and individuals responding to the NBCC COVID-19 Relief Campaign.

The President and Chairman of the Council, Kayode Falowo stated that: ‘‘As a Chamber of Commerce, we recognise the positive impact of the private sector as a partner to government and the strength of a coordinated and collective approach in working together towards addressing this pandemic. We commend the Federal Government’s efforts and look forward to the resumption of economic activities as soon as possible.’’

Furthermore, the NBCC will be hosting a virtual Roundtable discussion to help organisations navigate through the uncertainty that the pandemic presents. The Roundtable will articulate the challenges, the current and future impact of COVID-19 on business and the economy at large. Recommendations from the Roundtable will be passed to the appropriate agencies of Government for consideration and action.

About the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce

For over 40 years, the Chamber has committed itself to fostering goodwill and increasing trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain. The Chamber currently has about 300 members from diverse sectors of the economy. The activities of the NBCC include inward and outward trade missions to the two countries, training programmes, conferences, and seminars facilitated by leading authorities in different fields. The NBCC provides a credible platform for members and non-members to discuss topical issues affecting the economy; particularly Nigerian-British trade.

The NBCC is an international affiliate of the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) which gives members access to a network of 53 Chambers of Commerce across the United Kingdom and 49 other international affiliates around the world.