NBC, Academy partner to upskill youths in hospitality, fashion industry, others

As part of its commitment to youth empowerment whilst tackling unemployment in the country, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., in partnership with the West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE) Academy has completed the training of over 500 youths on viable employability and digital skills across Nigeria.

Following the training, over 35 percent of the beneficiaries were given their place of primary assignments across different industries including the Hospitality, Fashion, ICT, Education and Sales industries respectively while about 30 percent have commenced their own businesses

The training program was designed to equip young individuals and women with high-demand skills, enabling them to thrive in the competitive market landscape and scale their businesses.

The initiative is implemented under the NBC one million euros donation provided by its parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), to support communities through social impact programs.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the program in Lagos, Juliana Esezobor, the People and Culture Director at NBC also commented, “An abundant youth population offers a considerable edge to any nation, but if left untapped, it can pose significant difficulties. At the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), we are dedicated to bridging this gap and creating a nurturing atmosphere for the growth of young talents across the nation. Similar to this intervention, we have boosted the employability and entrepreneurial skills of over 39,000 youths in the last five years through our flagship Youth Empowered programme. Our firm belief lies in making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate, and empowering our youth stands as just one among the numerous approaches we take to achieve that goal.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to all the graduating participants. I would also like to acknowledge and commend our valued partners, WAVE and the Lagos State Government, for their steadfast dedication to driving youth empowerment forward.” she added.

Speaking on the partnership, Omolade Adeniyi, the Chief Executive Officer, WAVE Academy, enthusiastically stated: “We are proud to witness the transformation of these young minds into capable professionals. Seeing them grow and learn across various industries brings us immense joy.

“We are also grateful to NBC for their dedication to empowering the youth, helping them become financially independent, and making a big impact on reducing poverty and promoting self-awareness in Nigeria. We believe that partnerships like this is a vital step towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the young generation.”

She also highlighted that the participants had received comprehensive training in high-demand digital skills, including web design, data analytics, CompTIA Network+, multimedia, and digital marketing.

Since it was founded over seven decades ago, NBC, as part of the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria, has consistently taken the lead in implementing transformative initiatives that enhance the lives of women and youths in the country, empowering them to make substantial contributions to their families and communities.

The company’s commitment to community empowerment is exemplified by the establishment of diverse platforms that offer skill development, entrepreneurship training, and access to vital resources.

This strategic partnership with WAVE Academy further underscores NBC’s commitment to fostering positive social impact programs and supporting community development in Nigeria.