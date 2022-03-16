NBA 2022 Lagos law week to focus on democracy, legal order

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the date for the annual Lagos Law Week 2022, with the theme, ‘Democracy and Legal Order: Shaping the Future’, scheduled to kick off on 18 March, 2022 at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the NBA, the 2022 annual law week will explore the need for deliberate action in utilizing the country’s democracy and the law in shaping the future that Nigerians desire, and also serve as a tactic warning against the consequences of inaction in the face of the ills plaguing Nigeria and the society.

This year’s Lagos Law Week comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s multifaceted crisis and the resulting mounting pressure that threatens the future of the country. By leading this discourse, the NBA Lagos Chapter seeks to chart a new course for the redemption of the nation’s legal system and the freedom that citizens should enjoy in a democratic nation.

Announcing the schedule of activities, Chairman, Law Week Committee, Lagos Chapter, Wale Adesokan, said, “This year, we have ensured that there is an activity-packed law week with events ranging from the religious opening services (Jumat and Church Thanksgiving), an opening cocktail for networking, novelty match, health checks and walks, charity visits as part of our responsibility to our society, new wigs induction and career fair, including the famous two-day plenary sessions”.

Read also: Democracy in jeopardy as Buhari sits on Electoral Bill

According to Adesokan, the week will end on an interesting note with a closing party that will allow members and interested party experience the full-on social scene of legal professionals. “In our planning process, we were very intentional about creating a variety of opportunities for members to connect with the most dynamic minds and practitioners. A chance to listen, contribute, learn, unlearn and relearn, as we all work towards building a working system and a free world, in the most relaxing and comfortable environments,” he stated.

Ikechukwu Uwanna, Lagos Branch Chairman, while revealing the eight plenary sessions for the year said, “To set the tone for the most important event of our legal year is the unveiling of our plenary sessions.”

“Spread out for two days, 21st and 22nd of March, our plenary sessions will explore the role of good governance and legal order in curbing societal ills that threaten to define and shape the future of our country; explore the role of the private sector in ensuring accountability in governance and contributing to good governance; touch on the adequacy of the current fiscal arrangement within Nigeria; examine impediments to the actualisation of Nigeria’s full potential as an investment destination; examine the introduction of more practical aspects to the study of law in tertiary institutions; discuss in detail the alternative business rescue options introduced by the 2020 CAMA and the challenges being faced in implementing them; explore the leveraging of technology to increase efficiency in case scheduling and management; and most importantly, the role of the judiciary, legislature and the executive in the forthcoming 2023 elections. ”

“We encourage all members and interested parties to visit our social media pages to see the registration link which allows them to register for the event and participate in all activities planned”.