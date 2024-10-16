Navy rescues nine suspected victims of human trafficking in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos, has rescued and handed over nine suspected victims of human trafficking to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

B.C. Awodeyi, the Base information officer, confirmed this on Wednesday in Lagos. Awodeyi said the suspects were handed over to NAPTIP by the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the navy.

She said the suspected victims were intercepted on October 11 and 13

“At about 4.21.p.m, on October 11, the FOB Badagry, the Base Quick Response Team (QRT), deployed at T-Junction, Badagry intercepted a fibre boat with passengers enroute Panshi Jetty from Mile 2, Lagos.

“During the routine stop and search of passengers by the QRT at the jetty, it was discovered that five young ladies suspected to be victims of human trafficking were among the passengers.

“Consequently, after much interrogation, the young ladies revealed that they were unaware of their destinations.

“They disclosed that they had been instructed to call a contact number written on a sheet of paper issued to them upon arrival at Panshin where someone would pick them up to the Republic of Benin and Ghana for a better life.

“The five suspected victims aged 19 to 32 years were rescued and kept in Base custody,” she said.

In a similar development, she said operatives, at about 3.15.p.m. on October 13, FOB Badagry QRT deployed at Tongeji Island, Badagry, intercepted a fibre boat with passengers enroute Panshi Owode.

“During the routine stop and search of passengers by the QRT at the jetty, it was discovered that four young ladies suspected to be victims of human trafficking were among the passengers.

“Consequently, after much interrogation, the young ladies revealed that they were unaware of their destinations.

“They disclosed that they had been instructed to call a contact number written on a sheet of paper issued to them upon arrival at Panshin where someone would pick them up to Guinea and Togo for a better life.

“The four suspected victims aged 19 to 24 years were rescued and kept in Base custody as well,” she said.

Awodeyi said the nine victims were handed over to the NAPTIP zonal office, Ikeja, Lagos for further investigation and prosecution on October 15.

“This is in line with the Harmonised Standard Procedures on Arrest, Detention and Prosecution 2016.

“These sustained efforts of the Nigerian Navy FOB, Badagry, demonstrate its commitment to maritime security within its area of responsibility”, he said.

