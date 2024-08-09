Navy rescues 59 drowning persons, loses officer

The Nigerian Navy says its Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny, has rescued 59 persons from a dredging vessel, MV AMBIKA 4, working at Okpobo field near Okpobo River.

Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, director of naval information, confirmed this in Abuja on Friday.

Adams-Aliu said the navy lost an officer, Gideon Gwaza, in the operation, saying the area was known to be turbulent at this time of the year. He said that the dredging vessel was working at Okpobo field contracted to Sterling Global Oil Limited.

According to him, it was reported that the vessel was at risk of sinking near Okpobo River entrance, an area known to be turbulent at this time of the year.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny deployed a Rescue Team comprising 10 armed personnel in two Interceptor Boats led by the Base Operations Officer for the rescue operation.

“Attempts to approach the distressed vessel proved challenging due to the force of the waves, and another squadron of three boats was dispatched to reinforce the rescue team.

“Additionally, another vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA, drones, Nigerian Navy Helicopters, and one Nigerian Airforce helicopter were deployed for the Search and Rescue mission.

“Eventually, all 59 crew were rescued successfully but the Base Operations Officer, Gwaza paid the supreme price,” he said.

Adams-Aliu said the deceased officer fell overboard accidentally during the rescue operation which lasted for about 10 hours from midnight of July 29 to 1000 hours on July 30.

“The Nigerian Navy deeply mourns the loss of Gwaza, who bravely risked his life to save others.

“He was a well-trained combat diver whose painful death reflects the risks and sacrifices of Nigerian Navy personnel towards the safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain. His dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered,” he added,” he said.