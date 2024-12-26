Navy intercepts boat with 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Ondo

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Igbokoda, has intercepted a boat laden with about 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil at the Idiogba-Mahin coastline in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Aliyu Usman, the commanding officer of the base, told journalists on Thursday during an assessment visit to the site, that the naval team acted on credible intelligence and deployed its Quick Response Team.

He said the team intercepted the wooden boat with the stolen crude oil and items used for bunkering activities such as discharge hoses and pumping machines.

The commanding officer said that the perpetrators of the crime fled on sighting the response team.

“In the process, the team intercepted a large wooden boat laden with about 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil, alongside associated accessories such as discharge hoses and pumping machines.

“The perpetrators fled on sighting the Naval team but the arrested boat was thereafter secured.

“Accordingly, a sample of the crude oil was taken for appropriate laboratory test while the boat and the product were handled in line with extant directives,” Usman said.

The residents of the community were later sensitised on the dangers and implications of playing host to illegal bunkering activities to their security and environment.

