Navigating frustrations in your marriage

Being frustrated in your marriage can lead you to make decisions you don’t want to make. It’s crucial, as couples, to create time to evaluate the situation of your home. Marriage is about two people who both are willing to make it work. When one person is constantly becoming a more mature, understanding, patient, and tolerant partner, that person will eventually wear out and may even emotionally check out of the marriage.

This is why taking your partner for granted is dangerous, especially when you insist on certain rights, ways of life, or belief systems that do not support your marriage. If you’re the one not cooperating, you need to consider these questions:

• How are your actions currently helping the marriage?

• What mindset do you hold that you are unwilling to bend on?

• What did you experience growing up that makes it challenging to consider a healthier path for your marriage?

• What conversations has your partner been trying to have with you that you’ve been unwilling to hear?

• Do you need counseling or additional guidance to help you move forward?

If you’re frustrated, remember that being the emotional backbone of a marriage isn’t easy and can be draining. But I want to remind you that you are good enough and adequate. Sometimes, it’s not even about you, it may simply be your partner’s lack of knowledge or understanding.

To support yourself:

1. Protect your emotional and mental health: Find ways to get support, seek help, and prioritise your well-being.

2. Improve your communication approach: Avoid being overly aggressive, confrontational, or attacking your partner’s personality. Instead, be calmer, listen to understand, and show maturity in navigating conversations.

3. Pray for your partner: Pray that their heart will be open and enlightened to the truth and that they encounter people who can help them gain practical knowledge. You might also suggest resources that could help improve your relationship.

4. Seek wisdom for your marriage: Pray for God’s guidance on the unique blueprint for your relationship.

However, if you’re in an abusive or toxic situation, this requires a different approach, and you should seek help specifically for that. You can also book a session here: www.nikefolagbade.com

