National Theatre revamp to aid FX earnings, create jobs

The revamped National Theatre will create jobs, generate revenue, and aid foreign exchange earnings in the Nigerian economy, Abubakar Suleiman, managing director/CEO, Sterling Bank Group, representing the Bankers’ Committee, says.

In a statement, the Bankers Committee said that the project, which began in July 2021 following approval from the Federal Government and the subsequent handover of the edifice to the committee, represents a major effort to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s creative sector and provide essential spaces for the nation’s youth.

“The renovation works cover different spaces, including the 4,000-seater main bowl, over 3,000-seater banquet hall, 2-nos. exhibition halls, 3-nos. cinemas, VIP spaces, actors’ changing rooms, industrial kitchen, over 300 new toilet cubicles, clinic, fire station, lobbies within the four National Theatre entrances, and extensive roof repairs,” it said.

Speaking during a tour of the monument in Lagos on Wednesday, Suleiman disclosed that at the commencement of the project, “We were shocked at the scale of the work that needed to be done, but we were also impressed by the possibilities that it represented.

“The renovation of the National Theatre by the Bankers Committee showcases what is possible with the power of patriotism and collective responsibility on the part of the private sector in partnering with the Federal and Lagos state governments, to reignite hope and revive some of our national monuments and assets,” he said.

The renovation, a joint effort by the private sector in collaboration with the Federal and Lagos State governments, has also seen the replacement of the entire Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, enhancement of fire safety measures, upgrades to the power supply, water, and sewage systems, and the installation of state-of-the-art Audio Video Lighting (AVL) systems.

The restoration also includes the introduction of world-class stage engineering systems, 17 passenger lifts, solar power installations, new furniture, and the preservation of significant artworks both inside the building and on its façade, it said.

“External improvements supporting the theatre include the refurbishment of the three entrance gatehouses, the construction of four themed landscapes, a new car park with space for 250 cars, the development of a ring road, and the installation of street lighting and CCTV cameras,”

Kafilat Araoye, managing director of Lotus Bank Ltd, also representing the Bankers’ Committee, hailed the project as the rebirth of a national treasure and the restoration of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“We are very excited about the completion of the renovation and upgrade of the National Theatre’s facilities. We are indeed very proud of the work we have done here,” she said.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu in his statement, said that “Upon completion, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts (National Theatre) will not only be for arts, tourism and culture but will also provide a venue for the international community to convene for conferences and enjoy world-class performances”.