National Theatre renovation good PPP model, says minister

The Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy has lauded the Bankers’ Committee whose donation has proven pivotal to the ongoing renovation and revitalisation of the National Theatre.

The ministry said the public-private partnership (PPP) exhibited between the ministry and the Bankers’ Committee reflects a shared commitment to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while fostering economic growth through the creative sector.

Hannatu Musawa, minister of art, culture and creative economy, in a statement, said that the renovation was a gift to the nation and a source of national pride.

“The successful renovation of the National Theatre marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to preserve essential cultural assets and create new opportunities within the creative industry,” she said.

The renovation, she said, not only breathes new life into a historic venue but also generates jobs, supports local artists and enriches the community at large.

“The collaboration between the Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy and the Bankers’ Committee serves as a solid example of the private-public partnerships championed by the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said.

She stressed the importance of such partnerships in the government’s business. The minister noted that such partnerships underscore the potential of collaborations in driving national progress, particularly in the cultural sector.

“The ministry looks forward to deepening this partnership and replicating it with other private institutions to further advance Nigeria’s creative economy,” she further said.

“As we look towards the future, the National Theatre is poised to deliver even greater contributions to Nigeria’s cultural landscape. Our next steps include: Delivering a state-of-the-art multi-use venue, implementing new and dynamic programming, and launching training and community programmes.”

The minister said the National Theatre will offer a versatile space designed to accommodate a wide range of cultural and artistic events, providing a platform for both established and emerging talents.

According to the minister, the ministry is committed to introducing innovative programming that reflects the diverse and dynamic nature of Nigeria’s creative sector.

She further said the programmes will be tailored towards engaging audiences of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a deeper connection to the arts.

“To further our mission of supporting the creative industry, we have already begun to, and will continue to, launch new training initiatives and community programs aimed at nurturing the next generation of artists and cultural leaders.”

The newly renamed Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, in tribute to one of Nigeria’s literary giants, not only honours the legacy of Wole Soyinka but also signifies our commitment to promoting cultural excellence, she said.

She applauded the partners, stakeholders, and the broader community for their invaluable support, adding, “The future of Nigeria’s creative sector is bright, and we are proud to stand together as we move forward.”