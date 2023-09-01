National stadium bridge closed for repairs on September 1-2

The Lagos State Government will divert Traffic at the National Stadium Bridge along Funsho Williams Avenue on the nights of September 1 and 2, 2023, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day to repair a damaged truck barrier.

The diversion will affect motorists travelling from Eko Bridge/Costain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road, who will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via the National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road. Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will use Iponri Estate road to connect Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

The government said the diversion is necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and prevent further accidents. Motorists are advised to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic officials during the pursuit.

The government had earlier announced the diversion of Traffic along Funsho Williams Avenue to allow for the installation of truck barriers in a few weeks ago. The walls are designed to prevent trucks from using the bridge, which has been the scene of several accidents in recent years.

The government said it is committed to improving road safety in Lagos and will continue to take measures to prevent accidents.