NASS transmits electoral act bill to Buhari for assent

The clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo on Monday transmitted the authenticated copies of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The National Assembly last week passed the bill through third reading with provisions for direct, indirect and consensus mode of primary elections for the nomination of candidates by political parties.

President Buhari had towards the end of last year declined assent to the first draft of the bill sent to him by the parliament, citing encumbrances of the compulsory direct primary mode provision.

With the resolution of the contentious clauses, the piece of legislation has again been sent to the president who has 30 days to give his assent or decline in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senior special assistant to President Buhari on national assembly matters (Senate), Babajide Omoworare in a brief statement said the transmission of the revised bill was in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Mr President had withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on November 19, 2021. The electoral bill was, thereafter, reworked by the National Assembly and both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed same on January 25, 2022”, the statement read.