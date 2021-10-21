NASS to spend N11.65bn on new office complex

Ahmed Kadi Amshi, chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Wednesday, said over N11 billion would be required to complete the construction of a new NASC complex.

Speaking at the foundation laying to flag off construction of the permanent office complex of NASC in Abuja, Amshi noted that at the point of conceiving the project in 2010, the construction cost was estimated at N2.5 billion adding that due to inflationary trends and incorporation of modern material and facilities, the project would cost N11.65 billion for it to be completed.

While describing the construction of the NASC permanent office building as a “historic” feat recorded under the ninth Assembly, he said that the fifth National Assembly Service Commission found it expedient to re-engage Triad Associates for the stage three execution of the project given their professional competence to ensure continuity.

“The capital provision of National Assembly Service Commission in this year’s budget (2021) is N3 billion; even though this is not enough to pay the thirty percent mobilization fees as required by law, the contractor was able to mobilise to site and acquired reasonable quantity of materials with what we are able to pay the firm”, the NASC chairman added.

Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate said that the leadership of the National Assembly would continue to support the legislature through the provision of needed infrastructure to ensure that the institution delivers on its mandate to Nigerians.

According to Lawan, the provision of needed infrastructure would guarantee and enhance the productivity of the legislature in service delivery.

“The leadership and membership of the National Assembly are totally committed to ensuring that this legislative arm of government is given the kind of support that it deserves for us to have a legislature that will be effective and efficient in delivering its service and mandate.

“Let me add that the National Assembly Service Commission is that institution of the legislature that ensures that the qualities of staff are recruited, that ensures training and retraining and appointment of top management into the National Assembly management for service delivery to members of the National Assembly.

“We will support the commission to have staff that would be well motivated for us to get the benefits of their services.”

The Senate president also urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to expedite action on the processes of ensuring that the dilapidating parts of the National Assembly are rehabilitated.