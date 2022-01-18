Nasarawa, USAID set to distributes over 2m treated nets worth N2.98bn to residents

In an effort to ensure a malaria free state, the Nasarawa State Government says, over 2,060,000 insecticide treated nets are ready for distribution across communities in the state.

This, the government is doing through the state Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Global Health Supply Chain procurement.

The commissioner of health, Ahmed Yahaya disclosed this at a one day media parley on ITN mass distribution campaign in Lafia.

Yahaya said the exercise was part of the state government insecticide treated net replacement programme to reduce the scourge in the state.

The commissioner stated that the insecticide treated net campaign is ongoing and would commence distribution from 7th to 15th of February at all designated points across the state.

Kinsley Godson, the campaign team leader from Global Health Supply Chain disclosed that the USAID provided N2.98billion to ensure the purchase and distribution of the 2,060,000 to residents in the state.

Kinsley however stated that there would be a nine day documentation period which included the distribution of net cards to every household in their residents, which would be followed by the distribution of one treated net each which would be given free to every house at the points of distribution.

Read also: Vestergaard advocates for quality bednets to eliminate malaria in Nigeria

Kinsley revealed that two thousand technology devices have been procured to ensure effective distribution of the treated net.

Headded that about 866 distribution points have been created for the exercise in the state.

He said: “We have created about 866 distribution points cutting across the 147 electoral wards of the state for the exercise. Also, about 1,849 personnel will be deployed to carry out the ITN distribution exercise in the state.”

In order to ensure a hitch-free distribution exercise for the ITNs, a high-tech cellphone has been developed to collect data that will detect any discrepancy.

“The high-tech cellphone will track our personnel anywhere they are in the field. The device will as well collect data of households to fortify information. It will also track net cards. The whole idea is to move from paper to technological-based operation,” Godson explained.

Ibrahim Adamu, director of public health services in the ministry of health urged residents in the state to use the treated net as directed to safeguard themselves from mosquito bites.

The commissioner, therefore, concluded that the state government has earmarked huge amount of money this time for the eradication of malaria in the state.