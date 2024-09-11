Nasarawa govt to open CNG-conversion centres in three senatorial districts

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

Plans have been concluded by the Nassarawa State Government to establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) vehicles conversion centres in each of three Senatorial District of the State.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who stated this during the graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates to 50 auto-technicians trained on CNG-LNG bio-fuel system conversion in Lafia, Nasarawa State Capital, highlighted the significance of the training, saying Nigeria future lies with clean energy

According to the governor, instead of providing starter packs to the graduating trainees, his administration intends to build three conversion centres in the State, where the trainees would not only demonstrate their skills and knowledge but also train other people.

He pointed out that in line with his administration’s policy on the prudent management of resources, the three conversion centres would be incorporated as part of the three tractor repairs and maintenance centres to be established by India’s largest manufacturer of tractors, Mahindra, which had indicated interest to build its centres in each of the Senatorial Districts of the State.

The governor recounted his recent trip to India where a partnership with the global tractor manufacturer, Mahindra, was struck.

“The Commissioner of Agriculture and I just came back from India not long ago. When we went to India, we established a relationship with Mahindra. They just got back into the country and they are going to establish three maintenance centres in the state.

“We don’t duplicate efforts. I want to be prudent in the management of Nasarawa State resources. Since we are going to establish these centres for the repairs, maintenance and possible manufacturing of some of the few items: bolts, nuts, shafts, phalanges that we can make from these particular spots.

“Mahindra is coming to help us setup this, one in each senatorial zone. Our plan is also to engage you on one side. We can start there and expand these units so that they are not only for the repairs of tractors, they are also for the conversion of vehicles.

“Let’s see how successful these three can be then government can subsequently establish more conversion centres,” the governor said.

He posited that with the astronomical rise in the cost of petrol in the Country, clean energy remains the future for Nigerians.

“While other places and states, with due respect, will be thinking about what to do, Nasarawa State already had what to do. You are already going in that direction. That is the idea for you to be ahead.

“The future of gas is enormous. For you and for Nigeria. Because Nigeria is really a gas country. And as if that was not enough, Nasarawa State has become a gas state. Yes, we are an oil producing state but we have come across gas even before hitting the oil. That is the idea about the drilling operation taking place today in Obi,” he added.

The governor however called on the graduating trainees, selected across the 13 local government areas, to consider themselves as trainers who would go ahead to impact their skills and knowledge on others.