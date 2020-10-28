Nasarawa Geographic Information Service generates N771m in 10 months

Nasarawa State Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) says that it has realised the sum of N771 million as internally generated revenue between January and October 2020.

This is as the service has within the last 10 months witnessed a sharp drop in revenue generation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which affected its operation.

The Director-General of the NAGIS, Sonny Agassi, gave the figure when the Agency appeared before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Survey during the assessment of the agency’s 2020 budget.

He said being a revenue-generating agency of government, they have already mapped out a strategy to generate more revenue to the coffers of the state.

He said the agency was mandated by the law establishing it to process grants of statutory Rights of Occupancy, issuing Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O), among others to the applicants.

“I want to disclose to you that despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the agency has generated N771 million from January to date,” he said.

Agassi reiterated the agency’s determination to continue to initiate policies that would generate more revenue for the government, even as he thanked the house committee for the support given to them.

On his part, the chairman, House Committee on Lands, David Maiyaki, said that the committee invited the agency in order to assess the agency’s 2020 budget performance.

Maiyaki, who is representing Karu-Gitta constituency in the house, then advised the agency to always adhere strictly to budgetary provisions.