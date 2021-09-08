Nasarawa Geographic Information generates over N500m in 8 months

Sonny Agassi, director-general, Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS), says the service has generated a total sum of N558.3million between January and August 2021.

The director-general made this known when he led the management of the service before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Survey on 2021 budget assessment in Lafia.

Agassi says the service would not relent in the effort to generate for the state more revenue to the coffer of the state government.

“From January to August 2021, our total collection is N558, 257, 349 which has been paid into the account of the Nasarawa state government.

“Our mandate by the law establishing the agency is to process grants of statutory Rights of Occupancy, issuing Certificates of Occupancy ( C-of O) among others,” he says.

Ogassi, therefore, commends the committee for the attention it has been giving to the agency and called for its sustenance.

“We want to thank His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule for his zeal and passion towards taking NAGIS to the next level in the state.

“We want to assure that we will continue to do our best in ensuring that we move Nasarawa State forward through NAGIS,” he adds.

Earlier, David Maiyaki, chairman of House Committee on Lands and Survey says that the invitation extended to the management of the agency was to know its 2021 budget performance “with the view of addressing any challenge, if discovered.

“This is one of our constitutional responsibilities in ensuring that right things are done for the betterment of Nasarawa state.

“We will continue to collaborate and support the executive arm to succeed for the overall development of the state,” he says.

Maiyaki has commended the agency for generating more funds for the state government as well as for performing well and urged them to maintain the tempo.

He calls for more synergy between the Ministry of Land and NAGIS for development to thrive, and this can be achieved through adherence to budgetary provisions in the interest of development.