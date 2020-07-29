Nasarawa expands access to healthcare through Saving One Million Lives Programme

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, says his administration in the last one year has made a significant impact in providing quality health care services to the people through the Saving One Million Lives Programme in the state.

According to the governor, the programme initiated by the Federal Government has expanded access to essential primary healthcare services for women and children.

Sule stated in Lafia on Wednesday at the flag-off and distribution of hospital equipment to General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

He said with the global health challenge of coronavirus pandemic, his government has intensified effort and commitment to revamp the sector, hence the domestication of the programme in the state.

“This initiative is evidence-based and cost effective interventions that are proven with the intent to address the leading causes of morbidity and mortality rate in the country.

“Considering its effectiveness, the Nasarawa State Government has domesticated the programme in order to provide essential healthcare services to the citizens of the state.

“Since the domestication of the programme, we have made significant strides which facilitated the renovation of sixty-seven (67) Primary Healthcare Centres and eleven (11) General Hospitals across the State,” the governor explained.

He further explained that two Service Delivery Points in Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, as well as the Central Medical Store all in Lafia, have been upgraded.

He charged the beneficiaries of the equipment to take adequate care by judiciously and efficiently utilizing it for the wellbeing of the people of the State.

Sule reiterated his administration’s commitment to place high premium on the health sector in order to improve the health conditions of our people.

“Let me also assure that we will continue to support the effort of our development partners, particularly in the health sector in our commitment to provide quality, affordable and efficient healthcare services to our people,” he said.

Governor Sule then commended the Saving One Million Lives Programme and other stakeholders in the health sector for their immense contributions and sacrifice to provide effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.