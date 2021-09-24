Nasarawa Electoral Commission to recruit 4,000 ad hoc staff in October 6 election

Ahead of the October 6 Local Government Elections, the Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) in Nasarawa State says, about 4,000 ad hoc staff would be engaged for the exercise.

Ayuba Usman Wandai the chairman of the electoral commission who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lafia, said the essence was for the smooth conduct of the local government elections.

Wandai added that the commission would on Monday, September 27, 2021, begin intensive training of the ad hoc staff to ensure the successful conduct of the elections.

He explained that Seven political parties would be fielding-in candidates in the 13 local government chairmanship and 147 councillorship elections in the state.

“We have concluded all arrangements for the conduct of the elections, all logistics are in place, we are fully funded and have religiously followed our timeline of activities leading to the conduct of the elections.

“I can confidently say we are good to go to ensure a hitch-free local governments election,” Wandai-Usman said.

The NASIEC boss added, the commission would be collaborating with the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) to ensure easy and early transportation of electoral materials to all the polling units across the state.

He also said that adequate security arrangements have been made in collaboration with security agencies for effective policing of polling units and to ensure law and order before, during, and after the polls.

Wandai-Usman appealed to political parties and their supporters to abide by the rule of the game in order to ensure peaceful local council polls in the state.